Ilya Ovechkin is getting that hockey itch

Sergei Ovechkin has fallen in love with the sport of hockey. The kiddo sleeps with his hockey stick and is already learning to skate at age 2.

Ilya Ovechkin is now taking after dad and his older brother. Earlier in the week, Nastya Ovechkina posted video of Ilya rolling around in his rolling baby walker playing hockey. He looks very happy and a natural.

Nastya put the soundtrack Oh No by Kreepa over the video.

Why do I have a feeling the NHL’s most dominant line during the 2040s is going to be Sergei Ovechkin, Vince Backstrom, and Ilya Ovechkin?

