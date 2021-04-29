Home / News / Zdeno Chara serves as alternate captain with John Carlson out against Penguins

Zdeno Chara serves as alternate captain with John Carlson out against Penguins

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

April 29, 2021 7:43 pm

John Carlson was unable to suit up against the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday due to a lower-body injury. With the team’s captain, Alex Ovechkin, already out, the Capitals debuted a new leadership team out on the ice.

Future Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara was named an alternate captain for the first time with the Capitals. Chara joined Nicklas Backstrom and TJ Oshie as the other alternates.

Chara previously spent the last 14 years as the Boston Bruins’ captain from 2006 to 2020.

During that time, Chara became the first Slovak player and the second European player (Nicklas Lidstrom) to lead a team to a Stanley Cup (2011).

The only other player to do so since then is Alex Ovechkin.

Chara, 44, is the oldest player in the NHL this season.

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Pens

Headline photo courtesy of the @Capitals

, , , , ,