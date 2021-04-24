Alex Alexeyev scored the game-winner against the Baby Pens today. It was his first goal of the season for the Hershey Bears.

The North Division-leading Hershey Bears won again on Saturday, defeating the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins 3-1 at Giant Center.
Capitals defense prospect and 2018 first-round pick, Alex Alexeyev, scored his first goal of the season and it proved to be the game-winner.
Welcome back to Chocolatetown, Alex Alexeyev! #HBH pic.twitter.com/OrtY4w3xTG
Alexeyev’s goal came with 3:30 remaining in the game. After taking a pass from Martin Fehervary from the left point, Alexeyev ripped a sneaky wrister bar down past Penguins goaltender Alex D’Orio. Check out the replays.
Alex Alexeyev's late-period heroics helped propel the Bears to a 3-1 victory over the Penguins on Saturday afternoon. HIGHLIGHTS!
S&T Bank | #HBH pic.twitter.com/x2zfL8XDQd
Alexeyev also registered his first multi-point game of the season, after picking up an assist on Brian Pinho’s last season empty-net goal.
3 Stars of the Game:
⭐️: @Fucale31
⭐️⭐️: @Alexeyev04
⭐️⭐️⭐️: @axelfjallby @PNCBank | #HBH pic.twitter.com/MRrCQgqK4f
The talented defenseman has three points in his first three games with Hershey this season (1g, 2a).
Alexeyev began the 2020-21 season playing for Salavat Yulaev in the KHL. The Capitals officially loaned the prospect on September 3, 2020. Alexeyev scored 16 points (8g, 8a) in 55 games for Salavat Yulaev, finishing second among team defensemen in points and goals.
Alexeyevwas re-assigned to the Hershey Bears on April 5 and has been living in a hotel close to the Bears’ facilities since then.
