Ilya Samsonov becomes first goalie in Capitals’ franchise history to record a shutout in a shootout win

Ilya Samsonov accomplished a rare piece of history in the Capitals’ 1-0 victory against the New York Islanders on Thursday.

According to the Capitals PR, Samsonov is the first goaltender in Capitals franchise history to record a shutout in a shootout win.

CAPS TODAY: Ilya Samsonov became the first goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout in a shootout win last night against the New York Islanders. More info on Samsonov and Caps Clips at https://t.co/HecIC0ECg1 pic.twitter.com/QUh1G6MR1D — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 23, 2021

The 24-year-old Samsonov was calm, confident, and aggressive in net and stopped all 26 shots he faced in regulation and overtime.

Sammy also stopped two attempts in the shootout from Jordan Eberle and Brock Nelson. The only blemish he had all night was Anthony Beauvillier’s second-round shootout tally.

SAMMY SAVES! 2️⃣6️⃣ of 'em for his second shutout of the season pic.twitter.com/BhPxgeCq16 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 23, 2021

“When it’s going to be tight like this game turned out to be, you’re going to have to rely on [your goalie] at some point and he came up huge,” John Carlson said. “They weren’t just good saves; they were great saves every time they did break through us. That was the difference.”

The shutout was Samsonov’s second of the season — his other came against the Devils on March 26 — and the third overall of his career.

The Capitals PR also noted that the last goaltender to win 1-0 in the shootout was Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick on March 5, 2020 vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Since returning from the NHL’s COVID-19 Unavailablity List, Samsonov has been lights out, winning 12 of his 16 games. During his last three starts, he’s stopped 77 of 81 shots he’s faced (.951 save percentage).

Then there are these fun stats via the Capitals:

Samsonov is one of two goaltenders in the NHL this season with at least 15 starts with three or fewer regulation losses (Toronto’s Jack Campbell: 12-2-1). Samsonov holds a record of 28-9-3 in 43 career games, good for a .738 points percentage, which equates to 120 standings points over an 82-game season.