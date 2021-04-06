The Washington Capitals reimagined as Washington Nationals players

Ladies and gentlemen, happy Scherzday.
The Washington Nationals will finally open their season against the Atlanta Braves at 4:05 PM after seeing its first four games of the season postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
With the baseball season upon us, it got us thinking. What positions would Capitals players play if they were on the Nationals and what would their pros and cons be?
Here’s what KP8 Design and I came up with.
In all seriousness, good luck to the Nationals today. And to get you primed for the first pitch, here is the Nats’ lineup and their updated roster.
GUESS. WHAT. DAY. IT. IS. @BetMGM // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/lGBKki7Ebn
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 6, 2021
Ladies and gentlemen…
Your 2021 Washington Nationals #OpeningDay roster.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/YdpUADw0zv
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 6, 2021
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 6, 2021
Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB; Graphics by KP8 Design
