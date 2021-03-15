Vitek Vanecek posts first career NHL shutout against Sabres

Vitek Vanecek just clean-sheeted the lowly Buffalo Sabres.

The Czech rookie made 23 saves in the Capitals’ 6-0 victory. The loss is the Sabres’ 17th in 27 games this season. They are 0-9-1 in their last 10 games.

Video

The best saves of the night from Vitek Vanecek for his first career shutout and 12th win on the season.#CapsSabres | #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/HJxMHM8uMj — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 16, 2021

For Vanecek, the shutout was a long time coming. Monday’s game against the Sabres marked the sixth time this season he took a shutout into the third period. In the five previous games, Vanecek lost it.

3/15 BUF – first NHL shutout

3/3 BOS

2/25 PIT

2/18 BUF

2/16 PIT

1/15 BUF

“I was waiting for the 21 games and I was so happy we do it today,” a smiling Vanecek said of his shutout. “I feel comfortable in the net. I’m working very hard for the team to win every game.”

Vitek posted with the milestone goal puck after the game.

On Instagram, he received congratulations from the Hershey Bears – the minor league team he spent much of the last five seasons playing with.

“First call will be to my girlfriend,” he said. “She’s at the hotel in Washington. So I will call her. After that, I will call my family. My father and my mom. And then I will call my friends.”

Vanecek is now the 10th goalie in franchise history to record a shutout as a rookie.

Vitek Vanecek records his first career shutout against Buffalo. Vanecek becomes the tenth rookie goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 16, 2021

The victory overall was Vanecek’s 12th of the year, improving his record to 12-5-3. He has a 2.74 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. In January, he was the NHL’s Rookie of the Month.

Vitek Vanecek improves to 12-5-3 this season and holds a 7-2-1 record over his last 10 games. Vanecek's 12 wins rank first among rookie goaltenders and tied for sixth among all goaltenders. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 16, 2021

Vanecek also recorded his first NHL win against the Sabres on January 15.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

