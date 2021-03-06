Home / News / Report: Tom Wilson could become the first player in NHL history to be suspended for boarding on a hit that wasn’t from behind

Report: Tom Wilson could become the first player in NHL history to be suspended for boarding on a hit that wasn’t from behind

By Ian Oland

March 6, 2021 4:08 pm

Saturday morning, the NHL announced that Tom Wilson was offered an in-person hearing for his hit on Brandon Carlo, meaning the star forward is facing a suspension of five-plus games.

According to TSN’s Frank Seravalli, the NHL will break precedent when it likely suspends the Capitals right wing. The NHL has never suspended a player for boarding “on a hit that wasn’t from behind.”

Wilson hit Brandon Carlo in the shoulder and chest before following through into the Boston defender’s head. The hit sent Carlo out of the game and to the hospital where he was eventually released Saturday morning.

Seravalli added in a tweet thread Friday night that he did not think the hit was illegal.

Wilson has been suspended four times in his career.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB

