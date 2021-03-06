Report: Tom Wilson could become the first player in NHL history to be suspended for boarding on a hit that wasn’t from behind

Saturday morning, the NHL announced that Tom Wilson was offered an in-person hearing for his hit on Brandon Carlo, meaning the star forward is facing a suspension of five-plus games.

According to TSN’s Frank Seravalli, the NHL will break precedent when it likely suspends the Capitals right wing. The NHL has never suspended a player for boarding “on a hit that wasn’t from behind.”

Going to be fascinating @NHLPlayerSafety process w Tom Wilson. This is not a hearing for Rule 48 (illegal check to head) because it does not meet the criteria. Precedent is being broken. Wilson could become 1st in NHL history suspended for boarding on hit that wasn't from behind — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 6, 2021

Wilson hit Brandon Carlo in the shoulder and chest before following through into the Boston defender’s head. The hit sent Carlo out of the game and to the hospital where he was eventually released Saturday morning.

Seravalli added in a tweet thread Friday night that he did not think the hit was illegal.

This will be an unpopular tweet, and that’s fine, because I don’t conclude based on reputation or narrative. My opinion: Tom Wilson’s hit on Carlo is not illegal. Carlo’s head is not the main point of contact. Break it down, sure looks like he gets chest/torso first. [Thread] pic.twitter.com/10fhMN1CAt — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 6, 2021

So if you don’t like the hit, and think it’s dangerous and should be out of the game – well then that’s a different conversation. That’s a conversation about changing the rule book, which to this point, GMs haven’t had appetite for further change. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 6, 2021

Wilson has been suspended four times in his career.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB