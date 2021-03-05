This video of Tom Wilson stretching with a foam roller probably needs a NSFW label

From having a pool day to wearing a backpack, Tom Wilson makes oridinary things seem seductive.
Which is why I must bring you this video from the Capitals where Tom is pregame stretching using a roller.
It’s… definitely noteworthy.
🎶 drop that ROLLOUT 🎵 pic.twitter.com/i7dErqgQ58
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 5, 2021
My entire body just cracked watching this. Some Caps fans focused on other things though.
Here’s a sampling of the comments the Capitals received on the video:
Tom Wilson remains a content factory. We hope he remains nice and limber for tonight’s slugfest.
