This video of Tom Wilson stretching with a foam roller probably needs a NSFW label

By Ian Oland

March 5, 2021 6:07 pm

From having a pool day to wearing a backpack, Tom Wilson makes oridinary things seem seductive.

Which is why I must bring you this video from the Capitals where Tom is pregame stretching using a roller.

It’s… definitely noteworthy.

My entire body just cracked watching this. Some Caps fans focused on other things though.

Here’s a sampling of the comments the Capitals received on the video:

Tom Wilson remains a content factory. We hope he remains nice and limber for tonight’s slugfest.

Screenshot courtesy of @Capitals