Charlie McAvoy hurt himself trying to hit Garnet Hathaway

Charlie McAvoy attempted to throw the body early in the first period against the Capitals.

Unfortunately for him, he chose the wrong Capitals player to pick on: Garnet Hathaway.

Video

As Hathaway skated the puck to the red line, McAvoy lined him up for a hit. Hathaway was ready though and sent him flying into the Bruins bench.

Ouch.

McAvoy would go down the tunnel to the locker room briefly but returned minutes later. He would end up getting the secondary assist on Brad Marchand’s first-period goal.

As for Hathaway, it marked the second big bodycheck of the two-game series against the Bruins this week.

Coming into tonight’s game, Hathaway sat 16th in the league in hits with 67.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington