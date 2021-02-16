The awkward energy in Jakub Vrana’s intermission interviews this season is off the charts

Jakub Vrana is a budding superstar in the NHL, but there are still some tiny rough edges to his game. While his play on the ice is mostly flawless, his appearances during intermission interviews can sometimes be flawed.
Vrana gives thoughtful, honest, and sometimes fun answers back to his interviewers, which is refreshing compared to the rest of his NHL brethren. But there is an awkward energy he brings to his expressive appearances that is both memorable and unexplainable.
For instance, after scoring in the second period of Tuesday’s Capitals-Penguins game, Vrana did an interview before retreating back to the locker room. He sat on the Capitals bench. While he spoke, the ice resurfacer went by and he began squinting and looking pained in the face.
q: so how are you playing so well against Pittsburgh?
Vrana: head empty, no thoughts pic.twitter.com/vUTtrDlDTe
— HockeyKot (@hockeykot) February 17, 2021
quinn hughes might lead the league in reaction pics per 60 but jakub vrana is doing his best to keep up pic.twitter.com/SJYB06Tj8C
— massmutual spörps #blm (@OVECHKlN) February 17, 2021
This comes several weeks after his first intermission interview of the season where his headphones didn’t fit right and he fidgeted with them throughout the chat. There was so much anxiety on his face.
In previous seasons, Vrana’s had trouble understanding questions.
I'm pretty sure Jakub Vrana did not understand what @Laughlin18 asked him here 😂 pic.twitter.com/WRiJ4fzUHt
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 15, 2018
But he’s been noticeably more comfortable during interviews when he’s asked questions in person.
Jakub Vrana to @MayHockeyNBCS: "Nobody's perfect, man." 😂 pic.twitter.com/i49Ql9Z1w9
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) October 27, 2018
Sure, sometimes his fashion is too loud.
Jakub Vrana and Jakub Vrana's oversized hat did the intermission interview with @RealSmokinAl tonight. pic.twitter.com/4fRjhztHll
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 23, 2017
But it’ll get there eventually.
a fan of these too pic.twitter.com/7QjffcBzxM
— mol (@molfully) February 17, 2021
He definitely gets an A for effort.
