The awkward energy in Jakub Vrana's intermission interviews this season is off the charts

By Ian Oland

February 16, 2021

Jakub Vrana is a budding superstar in the NHL, but there are still some tiny rough edges to his game. While his play on the ice is mostly flawless, his appearances during intermission interviews can sometimes be flawed.

Vrana gives thoughtful, honest, and sometimes fun answers back to his interviewers, which is refreshing compared to the rest of his NHL brethren. But there is an awkward energy he brings to his expressive appearances that is both memorable and unexplainable.

For instance, after scoring in the second period of Tuesday’s Capitals-Penguins game, Vrana did an interview before retreating back to the locker room. He sat on the Capitals bench. While he spoke, the ice resurfacer went by and he began squinting and looking pained in the face.

This comes several weeks after his first intermission interview of the season where his headphones didn’t fit right and he fidgeted with them throughout the chat. There was so much anxiety on his face.

In previous seasons, Vrana’s had trouble understanding questions.

But he’s been noticeably more comfortable during interviews when he’s asked questions in person.

Sure, sometimes his fashion is too loud.

But it’ll get there eventually.

He definitely gets an A for effort.

