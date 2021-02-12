This new Alex Ovechkin bobblehead can be moved around like it’s a bubble hockey player

FOCO released a new series of bobbleheads on Friday celebrating bubble hockey. Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is part of that collection.

The bubble hockey bobbleheads feature several NHL stars that can be moved from side to side over a hockey rink using a lever. The deconstructed bubble bobbles are the first of their kind.

The Ovechkin bobblehead is available for preorder now and will ship in early June. Only 360 are available.

The other players in the series include Connor McDavid, Brad Marchand, Tyler Seguin, Nikita Kucherov, and Mathew Barzal.

The Ovi bubble bobblehead is one of three bobbles still available in FOCO’s store including figurines that celebrate his hot stick celebration and The Goal. FOCO also recentely released new Capitals mittens.

