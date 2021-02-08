Capitals make three roster moves

The Washington Capitals announced three roster moves on Monday as Justin Schultz, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Ilya Samsonov returned to practice.
The most notable move was the Capitals re-assigned Pheonix Copley from Hershey to the team’s taxi squad after a less-than-stellar relief outing by Craig Anderson.
Copley was joined on the taxi squad by Martin Fehervary and forward Philippe Maillet, who made his NHL debut on Sunday.
Copley had 26 saves (.929 save percentage) and Fehervary fired two shots on net in Hershey’s 2-1 season-opening loss on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Maillet skated eight minutes and two seconds in the Capitals’ 7-4 loss Sunday.
