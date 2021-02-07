Home / News / Philippe Maillet to make NHL debut with TJ Oshie out injured

Philippe Maillet to make NHL debut with TJ Oshie out injured

By Ian Oland

February 7, 2021 10:59 am

The Washington Capitals will be without top-six forwards TJ Oshie (upper body) and Jakub Vrana (COVID-19 Unavailability List) against the Flyers on Sunday.

With the two players out, the Capitals made several roster moves. Michael Sgarbossa, who had been playing well, was dumped to the taxi squad while Daniel Carr and Philippe Maillet were added to the Capitals roster.

According to the Capitals PR, Maillet will make his NHL debut against the Flyers.

“Vrana is not available, Oshie is not available, and I believe Lars will play,” Peter Laviolette said during his early morning press conference.

Lavy was asked if the Capitals would play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen again. He had few answers.

“We are working through that in the locker room right now,” Laviolette said. “At some point, we’ll have to submit a lineup and we’re working through the best possible scenario right now.”

Maillet, 28, had 44 points (17g, 24a) in 61 games last season for the Hershey Bears. The previous two years he played for the Ontario Reign.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

