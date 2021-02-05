Capitals option two players to Hershey ahead of what was supposed to be their season opener

The Washington Capitals made two roster moves ahead of what was supposed to be the Hershey Bears’ season opener on Friday.

The Bears sent top defense prospect Martin Fehervary and veteran goaltender Pheonix Copley to AHL Hershey. Both players have spent a majority of the season on the Capitals’ taxi squad.

#Caps assign D Martin Fehervary from taxi squad to the Hershey Bears (AHL). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 5, 2021

#Caps loan goaltender Pheonix Copley from Taxi Squad to the Hershey Bears (AHL). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 4, 2021

The Bears were supposed to open their season Friday night against the Binghamton Devils at the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House. Instead, The Athletic’s Corey Masisak reported that the game was postponed and rescheduled for February 17.

After 331 days.. HOCKEY IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/MtpeH8UpBG — Binghamton Devils (@BingDevils) February 5, 2021

Binghamton Devils season opener for tonight has been postponed and rescheduled for Feb. 17. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) February 5, 2021

The Bears’ home opener is scheduled for 4 PM at Giant Center against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. We’ll see if they’ll ultimately be able to play.

The B-Devils are scheduled to play at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton tomorrow night. Guess we’ll know if this cancellation came from Binghamton’s end or Hershey’s pretty soon. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) February 5, 2021

3:30 pm update: The Hershey Bears say their game against Lehigh Valley “remains on as scheduled.”

Via the Bears:

TONIGHT’S HERSHEY BEARS GAME RESCHEDULED TO FEBRUARY 17 (Hershey, PA-February 5, 2021)-The American Hockey League has announced this evening’s Hershey at Binghamton game will not be played as scheduled due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Binghamton Devils staff. The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. in Newark, New Jersey. The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel. Hershey’s 4 p.m. game versus Lehigh Valley tomorrow at GIANT Center remains on as scheduled.