Nicklas Backstrom scores from behind the net

That crafty Nicklas Backstrom is at it again.

Sunday, during the Capitals’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Buffalo Sabres, Backstrom scored the biggest goal of the game for the home team. And it was no ordinary tally.

Like a wizard, Backstrom scored from BEHIND THE NET.

I’m serious.

Video

Backstrom scored after Jakub Vrana threw a wobbly centering pass towards the slot. The bouncing puck eluded one Capitals player crashing the net and a Sabres defenseman. Then Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark tried to poke-check it away. Ullmark was unable to clear it and Backstrom ended up with the loose biscuit, behind the goal line. Backstrom decided to shoot with Ullmark out of the crease, and banked the puck off Ullmark’s elbow somehow into the net.

NO ANGLE, NO PROBLEM pic.twitter.com/RdogcXjzYH — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 24, 2021

Look how happy the boys were after the goal.

Backstrom, who also authored an assist in the game, has seven points in the Capitals’ first six games including a team-high four goals.

The Capitals would ultimately lose the game in a shootout, but Backstrom’s tally gave the Capitals a standings point in every game they’ve played this season. Washington now has a six-game point streak (3-0-3) and is undefeated in regulation.

Sunday also marked Backstrom’s 962nd game as a Capital. Backstrom passed legend Peter Bondra on the franchise’s all-time list, earning him congratulations from the 500-goal scorer.

Congrats Nick! I wish you continued success and many more in a @Capitals jersey! #ALLCAPS https://t.co/A7nMArowyj — Peter Bondra (@PeterBondra12) January 24, 2021

