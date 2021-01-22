Zdeno Chara grizzly-bears Curtis Lazar to the ice during scrum

Zdeno Chara’s a gentleman off the ice, but on it, he can sometimes give off Thanos vibes.

Friday, during a second-period scrum, Chara taught the meagerly-sized Curtiz Lazar why you should never try to forecheck against him.

Video

Chara taking care of Lazar while the Sabres score #LetsGoBuffalo #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/EI6boAPcq4 — Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) January 23, 2021

Wow, that a thoroughly one-sided mauling.

Unfortunately, while Chara was trying to figuratively take Lazar’s lunch money along the boards, Riley Sheahan scored easily in front of the net so maybe this wasn’t the smartest play.

Anyways, I’m still wowed. The Big Z might be 43, but he’s still one of the most physical players in the league.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington