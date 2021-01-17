In which Tom Wilson shoots Sidney Crosby’s stick out of his hands

Tom Wilson played physical, rugged, and fast against the Penguins during the teams’ first matchup of the season on Sunday.

Wilson led all Capitals players with eight hits — he has the third-most in the NHL this season — and was a monster both along the boards and near the crease.

For instance, check out this play between Wilson and Sidney Crosby in the Capitals’ offensive zone. Wilson attempts to move the puck but can’t because he’s being stick-checked by Crosby.

So here was his solution.

Video

Wilson out-muscles the two-time MVP and shoots the stick out of his hands. Then he goes on the forecheck.

That wasn’t the only power-forward play Wilson made in the game. During the second period, he also drove the puck hard to the net and crashed hard into Casey DeSmith and the goal.

I’m surprised the net didn’t leave the game and go to concussion protocol.

Tom Wilson crashes into the goal frame.

The net is out week-to-week. — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 17, 2021

Wilson was so effective he was double shifted throughout the third period and had the second-most ice time among all Capitals forwards (18:32).

“I thought Tom was really strong out there and playing the game really hard,” Capitals coach Peter Laviolette said. “We were looking for the win and Tom was on his game.”

So far this season, Wilson has three points (1g, 2a) in three games and has scored on the only shot he’s fired at the net. So basically, he’s perfect.

Tell me I’m wrong.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC