Capitals announce Thursday’s Training Camp scrimmage will be streamed

Washington Capitals fans will be able to watch the team’s first scrimmage of training camp online Thursday.

The Capitals announced in a release that the team will carry the game live on the Monumental Sports and NBC Sports Washington’s social media channels. The radio team of John Walton and Ken Sabourin will have the call beginning at 3:45 PM.

According to the team, the game will consist of two 20-minute periods and then the team will conduct a short practice afterward.

More from the Capitals:

ARLINGTON, Va. – Monumental Sports Network will provide live coverage of the Capitals intra-squad scrimmage, presented by Leidos, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m., at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. The coverage will also be streamed live on the Capitals and NBCSW’s Twitter and Facebook platforms. All Capitals practices remain closed to the public and general staff of the Capitals. Capitals radio voice John Walton will broadcast the action alongside Capitals radio analyst Ken Sabourin beginning at 3:45 p.m. The scrimmage will feature Capitals’ captain Alex Ovechkin and alternate captains Nicklas Backstrom and John Carlson, as well as newly signed Zdeno Chara, Justin Schultz, Conor Sheary and Trevor van Riemsdyk. Additionally, the Capitals’ first round pick (22nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Hendrix Lapierre, will also participate in the scrimmage. Thursday’s scrimmage will consist of two 20-minute stop periods. The Capitals will return to the ice for a short practice session following the scrimmage. The Capitals begin the 2020-21 campaign against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 14 at KeyBank Center. The 2020-21 regular-season schedule will consist of 56 games beginning on Jan. 13 and concluding on May 8. Each team in the East, Central and West divisions will play every other team in its division eight times while each team in the Scotia NHL North Division will play every other team in its division nine or 10 times.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB