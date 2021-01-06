Here’s ‘big strong’ Zdeno Chara manhandling Garnet Hathaway in front of the net

Zdeno Chara is already making his physicality felt during his first practice with Capitals starters.

During a drill, Chara, on the third pairing with Nick Jensen, cleaned out Garnet Hathaway in front of the net with ease.

Tarik makes a good point here.

One observation about Chara in his first practice: he sometimes knocks guys over even when he's not attempting to check them. He's just bigger. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 6, 2021

It doesn’t even look like Chara is trying and Hathaway, one of the strongest guys on the team, crumples to the ice.

Alex Ovechkin’s observations from Monday about the 43-year-old defenseman ultimately were correct.

“I think he’s experienced you know? He’s a winner. I think he’s a really competitive guy. He wants to play. He wants to win. He’s still big strong,” Ovechkin said. “He’s going to help our D to learn a lot.”