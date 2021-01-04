Home / News / Connor McMichael scores in Canada’s 5-0 rout over Russia

By Ian Oland

January 4, 2021 8:39 pm

The Canadians are advancing to the gold-medal game of the 2021 World Junior Championship after defeating Team Russia 5-0 on Monday.

Capitals’ top prospect Connor McMichael scored Canada’s second goal of the game. It was his fourth of the tournament.

McMichael hit paydirt after Jacob Pelletier found him backdoor for a one-timer. The goal gave Canada a commanding lead early in the first period.

Here’s his celly. He was pumped.

According to Mark Masters, McMichael has scored in every elimination game he’s ever played in.

The prospect also has the third-most shots (22) in the tourney.

Canada will now return to the gold-medal game where they will look to win consecutive WJC titles. They will play the winner of the United States and Finland.

