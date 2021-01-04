Connor McMichael scores in Canada’s 5-0 rout over Russia

The Canadians are advancing to the gold-medal game of the 2021 World Junior Championship after defeating Team Russia 5-0 on Monday.

Capitals’ top prospect Connor McMichael scored Canada’s second goal of the game. It was his fourth of the tournament.

Video

BOOM 🇨🇦 Connor McMichael makes it 2-0 for Canada after a nifty pass from Jakob Pelletier 👌 pic.twitter.com/LDR5x99ZvZ — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) January 4, 2021

McMichael hit paydirt after Jacob Pelletier found him backdoor for a one-timer. The goal gave Canada a commanding lead early in the first period.

Here’s his celly. He was pumped.

HUGE celly from Connor McMichael and it's now 2-0 Canada.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/309wJL0AJO — Raine Hernandez (@BringerOfRaine) January 4, 2021

According to Mark Masters, McMichael has scored in every elimination game he’s ever played in.

Connor McMichael has now scored in all five knockout-stage games he's played at the #WorldJuniors 2-0 🇨🇦 Great work by Dylan Cozens & Jakob Pelletier to set it up — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 4, 2021

The prospect also has the third-most shots (22) in the tourney.

Canada will now return to the gold-medal game where they will look to win consecutive WJC titles. They will play the winner of the United States and Finland.

WJC: Canada has held a lead for 338:18 of this tournament; it has been tied for 20:42; it has never trailed. — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) January 5, 2021

Screenshot courtesy of TSN