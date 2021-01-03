Home / News / Washington Football Team division champion gear is now available

By Ian Oland

January 3, 2021 11:30 pm

The Washington Football Team is going to the postseason for the first time in six years after holding on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 during their final game of the season. WFT’s 7-9 record was just enough in the dreadful NFC East to punch their ticket to the dance.

The performances this season by Alex Smith and Chase Young were awe-inspiring. Then there’s Ron Rivera’s admirable coaching performance while battling cancer. 7-9 is mediocre, sure, but for this franchise, this qualifies as hope.

Now let’s see what they can do against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.

