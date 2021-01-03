Washington Football Team division champion gear is now available

The Washington Football Team is going to the postseason for the first time in six years after holding on to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 during their final game of the season. WFT’s 7-9 record was just enough in the dreadful NFC East to punch their ticket to the dance.
And now you can celebrate with WFT Division Champions merch. Grab some now.
The entire WFT Division Champs line can be viewed here.
The performances this season by Alex Smith and Chase Young were awe-inspiring. Then there’s Ron Rivera’s admirable coaching performance while battling cancer. 7-9 is mediocre, sure, but for this franchise, this qualifies as hope.
Now let’s see what they can do against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.
RMNB will get a small percentage of anything purchased through the links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On