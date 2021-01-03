The Washington Capitals opened training camp by taking pictures for media day

The Washington Capitals held their first day of training camp on Sunday. Nearly every player on the team’s roster was present except for the quarantining Zdeno Chara, who the Capitals signed to a one-year contract on Thursday.
The Capitals conducted physicals with players and also fulfilled obligations for media, including taking bio photos and gathering b roll footage for next season.
It gave us a first look at our boys in Capitals uniforms for the first time in the new year.
HELLO FROM 2021 MEDIA DAY! 🎥🎬#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Ro1fio9qWN
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 3, 2021
There he is!#ALLCAPS | @ovi8 pic.twitter.com/Ob7yWCQZ5Z
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 3, 2021
🦅🦅🦅#ALLCAPS | @Kuzya92 pic.twitter.com/E5UE5Cebwb
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 3, 2021
Thomas. Wilson.#ALLCAPS | @tom_wilso pic.twitter.com/vCjgPcW01C
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 3, 2021
Hey! Carl! Good to see you! 😍#ALLCAPS | @CarlHagelin pic.twitter.com/lXUm8q9IeR
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 3, 2021
Tiger Style 🐅#ALLCAPS | @lellerofficial pic.twitter.com/MZTS7nqAsD
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 3, 2021
Johnny B. Goode at hockey
…and at posing for photos#ALLCAPS | @JohnCarlson74 pic.twitter.com/s5RntDmLDC
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 3, 2021
V excited for Jake's 5th season#ALLCAPS | @VranaJakub pic.twitter.com/4tibZ0D7O9
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 3, 2021
Number nine, number nine, number nine, number nine, number nine, number nine, number nine, number nine, number nine, number nine, number nine, number nine, number nine, number nine, number#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/NvPDfCk899
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 3, 2021
Sophomore Samsonov#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/rzRYbBppuf
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 3, 2021
Sammy ready for lights, camera, ACTION! #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/DkDVBbgvSC
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 3, 2021
New Year, New Guys
7️⃣3️⃣ – @csheary13
5️⃣7️⃣ – @TvanRiemsdyk6
3️⃣6️⃣ – Paul LaDue
2️⃣ – @6Schultz6 #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/kv7Oabj5cC
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 3, 2021
The Capitals will take the ice for instruction on Monday for the first time at 9:30 AM.
#Caps schedule for Jan. 4: Group A practice @ 9:30 am. Media availability via Zoom with Ovechkin, Backstrom and Carlson @ 11:30-12:30, and head coach Peter Laviolette @ 12:45-1. Group B practice @ 3 pm. Click below to view roster by Group for Jan. 4 https://t.co/SPLuFysoGW
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 3, 2021
Headline photo courtesy of the @capitals
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On