The Washington Capitals opened training camp by taking pictures for media day

The Washington Capitals held their first day of training camp on Sunday. Nearly every player on the team’s roster was present except for the quarantining Zdeno Chara, who the Capitals signed to a one-year contract on Thursday.

The Capitals conducted physicals with players and also fulfilled obligations for media, including taking bio photos and gathering b roll footage for next season.

It gave us a first look at our boys in Capitals uniforms for the first time in the new year.

Ilya Samsonov

The Capitals will take the ice for instruction on Monday for the first time at 9:30 AM.

#Caps schedule for Jan. 4: Group A practice @ 9:30 am. Media availability via Zoom with Ovechkin, Backstrom and Carlson @ 11:30-12:30, and head coach Peter Laviolette @ 12:45-1. Group B practice @ 3 pm. Click below to view roster by Group for Jan. 4 https://t.co/SPLuFysoGW — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 3, 2021

