Connor McMichael scores, tallies assist in Canada’s 3-0 WJC win against the Czech Republic

By Ian Oland

January 2, 2021 10:04 pm

Connor McMichael had another multi-point game in Canada’s 3-0 quarterfinal win against the Czech Republic.

McMichael authored the primary assist on Canada’s first goal of the game – a Dylan Cozens breakaway goal – and tallied the empty netter late in the third period to clinch the game for Canada.

Assist

After Cozens deflects a shot from along the boards, McMichael gathers in the loose puck and sends a perfect lob pass to the forward in stride. Cozens’ shot squeaks through the goaltender to give Canada the lead 8:22 into the game.

Goal

McMichael’s ENG came after he beat his man in the offensive zone. He softly shot the puck into the net.

Through five World Junior Championship games this year, McMichael has 7 points (3g, 4a) in 5 games. He ranks eighth overall in total points.

Canada will play the winner of the United States and Slovakia in the semifinals.

Screenshot courtesy of IIHF

Headline screenshot courtesy of TSN

