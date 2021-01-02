Connor McMichael scores, tallies assist in Canada’s 3-0 WJC win against the Czech Republic

Connor McMichael had another multi-point game in Canada’s 3-0 quarterfinal win against the Czech Republic.
McMichael authored the primary assist on Canada’s first goal of the game – a Dylan Cozens breakaway goal – and tallied the empty netter late in the third period to clinch the game for Canada.
GOAL!
Dylan Cozens with the breakaway to make it 1-0 🇨🇦#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/WzIusiu0uJ
— Caitlin Berry (@caitlinsports) January 3, 2021
After Cozens deflects a shot from along the boards, McMichael gathers in the loose puck and sends a perfect lob pass to the forward in stride. Cozens’ shot squeaks through the goaltender to give Canada the lead 8:22 into the game.
Dylan Cozens now has 7 goals at #WJC #Sabres https://t.co/ACE9JtE6s4 pic.twitter.com/zngr1D4Wpo
— Ted Goldberg (@TedGoldbergTV) January 3, 2021
🚨🇨🇦 Empty netter! @con91mcmichael shuts the door on @narodnitym and makes it 3-0 for @HC_WJC. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/SkhkwU1kP3
— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 3, 2021
McMichael’s ENG came after he beat his man in the offensive zone. He softly shot the puck into the net.
Through five World Junior Championship games this year, McMichael has 7 points (3g, 4a) in 5 games. He ranks eighth overall in total points.
Canada will play the winner of the United States and Slovakia in the semifinals.
