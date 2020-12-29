Connor McMichael scores in Canada’s 10-0 drubbing of Switzerland

Just like Paw Patrol, Connor McMichael’s on a roll.

The Capitals’ top prospect scored his second goal of the 2021 World Junior Championship in Canada’s 10-0 blowout of Switzerland, Tuesday. McMichael also chipped in an assist on a Dylan Cozen’s goal for his second multiple-point outing of the tourney.

McMichael has five points in three games after scoring seven in all of last year’s tournament.

Video

Dylan Cozens once again shows his smart defensive stick, this time using his long reach to get the steal before feeding McMichael for the goal. Canada leads Switzerland 5-0 at the second intermission. pic.twitter.com/std7vfnuXF — Kris Baker (@SabresProspects) December 30, 2020

After Cozens forced a turnover in the corner, he found McMichael streaking towards the net and hit him with a perfect cross-ice pass. The Capitals’ 2019 first-round pick went down to one knee and fired the one-timer into the back of the net.

Canada forward Philip Tomasino (NSH) has scored in 3 straight games. Only Canada players with longer streak, since 2008: Brett Connolly 2012 – 5

John Tavares 2009 – 4

Brayden Schenn 2011- 4

Ryan Strome 2012 – 4

Mark Stone 2012 – 4

Curtis Lazar 2015 – 4

Connor McMichael 2020 – 4 — Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) December 30, 2020

McMichael’s secondary assist came on a second-period power play after finding Cole Perfetti open for a shot near the blue line. Cozens banged hom the rebound.

Canada has now scored 10 or more goals twice in this tournament already and after three games is outscoring their opponents an astounding 29-3.

This is 3rd #WorldJuniors tournament that Canada has scored 10+ goals in multiple games. They also accomplished the feat in 1982 & 1986 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 30, 2020

If Canada winning gold in this year’s World Junior Championship feels like a foregone conclusion, this is the reason why.

Screenshot courtesy of TSN