Connor McMichael scores in Canada’s 10-0 drubbing of Switzerland

By Ian Oland

December 29, 2020 10:06 pm

Just like Paw Patrol, Connor McMichael’s on a roll.

The Capitals’ top prospect scored his second goal of the 2021 World Junior Championship in Canada’s 10-0 blowout of Switzerland, Tuesday. McMichael also chipped in an assist on a Dylan Cozen’s goal for his second multiple-point outing of the tourney.

McMichael has five points in three games after scoring seven in all of last year’s tournament.

After Cozens forced a turnover in the corner, he found McMichael streaking towards the net and hit him with a perfect cross-ice pass. The Capitals’ 2019 first-round pick went down to one knee and fired the one-timer into the back of the net.

McMichael’s secondary assist came on a second-period power play after finding Cole Perfetti open for a shot near the blue line. Cozens banged hom the rebound.

Canada has now scored 10 or more goals twice in this tournament already and after three games is outscoring their opponents an astounding 29-3.

If Canada winning gold in this year’s World Junior Championship feels like a foregone conclusion, this is the reason why.

