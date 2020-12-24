Alex Ovechkin and Nastya Ovechkina introduce the world to their youngest son, Ilya

Nastya Ovechkina gave birth to the couple’s youngest son, Ilya Ovechkin, in May.

Nearly seven months later, the Ovechkins showed off their latest bundle of joy for the first time and he definitely looks more like mom than dad.

“Here is our Ilya 😍,” Nastya wrote on Instagram. “This photoshoot was made on his 3 months)” She added the hashtags: #ovechkin, #ovechkinfamily, and #ovijr.

Nastya also posted a photo and video to her Instagram Story.

Ilya will turn seven-months-old on Sunday. His older brother Sergei is two-years-old and will turn three in August 2021.

Headline photo courtesy of @nastyashubskaya