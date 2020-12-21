Home / News / Report: Nikita Kucherov battling an injury ‘that may keep him out awhile’

Report: Nikita Kucherov battling an injury ‘that may keep him out awhile’

By Ian Oland

December 21, 2020 1:24 pm

With the 2020-21 season set, the Tampa Bay Lightning have a problem they must grapple with. The 2020 Stanley Cup champions are nearly $2 million over the salary cap with restricted free agents Anthony Cirelli and Erik Cernak yet to sign.

Now, their money woes might be solved in the most depressing way possible.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is reporting that Nikita Kucherov, the 2019 Hart Trophy winner, is “battling an injury that may keep him out a while.” Kucherov is the highest-paid player on the team, making $9.5 million per season.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun added that Kucherov “got a hip shot last week” and the team is waiting to see how the superstar’s body responds before any decisions are made.

A long-term injury for Kucherov could potentially be devastating for the Lightning’s chances to repeat. The Russian forward has tallied 85 points or more in four consecutive seasons, reaching the 40-goal and 100-point plateaus in two of those seasons.

