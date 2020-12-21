A tractor-trailer carrying 20,000 pounds of cheese balls overturned on the DC Beltway

If your evening commute home from DC was slow, this might have been the reason.

The Maryland Department of Transportation announced that a tractor-trailer carrying 20,000 pounds of cheese balls overturned on the outer loop of the Capitol Beltway.

WTOP reported that “it was unclear whether it was the cheese puff snack or dense gourmet cheese balls.”

Wreckers helped lift the truck back up and a sand truck was called to soak up the fuel that had leaked from the cab. The accident forced two lanes to be closed for several hours as the mess was cleaned up.

Per MDOT, a tractor trailer hauling thousands of pounds of CHEESE BALLS has overturned on the Beltway Outer Loop near I-270 on the right side. https://t.co/xitUlM5NDk — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) December 21, 2020

This is the second major news item about food to come out of DC today. Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway will also make a seafood chowder dish on the NHL’s YouTube channel tonight.

Garnet in the kitchen! Tune in tonight to Skates and Plates at 7pm ET on @NHL Youtube, Facebook or IGTV to watch Hathaway whip up some seafood chowder and a holiday apple salad🥗https://t.co/kjdJuPniOC — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 21, 2020

If Hathaway also makes an appetizer of cheese balls, I’m going to be skeptical he was the one that overturned the truck after a big bodycheck from the fast lane.

Headline photo: Pixabay