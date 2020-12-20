NHL and NHLPA officially announce plans for 2020-21 regular season and playoffs, divisional re-alignment

The NHL and the NHLPA officially announced broad plans for the 2020-21 regular season and playoffs on Sunday.

The press release also included the new division realignment, which includes an all-Canada division called The North.

The @NHLPA and @NHL have announced an agreement to play a 2020-21 regular-season schedule of 56 games beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. https://t.co/2on0oStnMd pic.twitter.com/aggYeVMjfj — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 20, 2020

“The National Hockey League looks forward to the opening of our 2020-21 season, especially since the Return to Play in 2019-20 was so successful in crowning a Stanley Cup champion,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. “While we are well aware of the challenges ahead, as was the case last spring and summer, we are continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our participants and the communities in which we live and play. And, as was the case last spring and summer, I thank the NHLPA, particularly Executive Director Don Fehr, for working cooperatively with us to get our League back on the ice.”

The Washington Capitals will be in a stacked East Division and play the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, and Pittsburgh Penguins eight different times during the regular season.

According to the NHL, the regular season will be 56 games and begin on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, and conclude on May 8. The NHL Playoffs will end in mid-July. The 2021-22 season is expected to start in October.

For the postseason, the NHL will be bringing back the Divisional Playoff format.

“The Players are pleased to have finalized agreements for the upcoming season, which will be unique but also very exciting for the fans and Players alike,” said Don Fehr, NHLPA Executive Director. “During these troubled times, we hope that NHL games will provide fans with some much-needed entertainment as the players return to the ice.”

