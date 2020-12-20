Jakub Vrana celebrates Christmas with family in Czech Republic before flying back for NHL season

Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov weren’t the only Capitals players to go wheels up on Sunday.

Twenty-four-year-old forward Jakub Vrana flew from his native Czech Republic for DC as the NHL and NHLPA officially announced their plans for the 2020-21 season this afternoon.

“Taking off 🇺🇸,” Vrana wrote.

Vrana traveled back to the United States along with one of his best friends, Vitek Vanecek. Vanecek will likely spend time in the NHL this season with Henrik Lundqvist out for the year.

The day prior, Vrana celebrated Christmas with his family along with his mom Jana Vranova, his half-sister Jana Krizova, and the family’s two dogs.

“Our early Christmas 🎄🥂Thank you for being here with us 🍀🤍,” Jana wrote. She added the hashtags: #christmas, #family, #praha🇨🇿, #happyfamily, #iloveyoumefamily❤︎, and #brotherandsisterlove❤️

Headline photos courtesy of @janakrizova_