Alex Ovechkin receives write-in votes for DC Council

Alex Ovechkin may have been born in Russia and lives only part-time in Northern Virginia, but his sick, unbelievable goal-scoring ability was enough for some Disctrict residents to write him in for the DC Council.

Ovechkin, according to DCist’s Martin Austermuhle, was one of four current DC athletes to get write-in votes for a role in the DC government including Capitals’ forward TJ Oshie, Nationals’ ace Max Scherzer, and Wizards’ superstar Bradley Beal.

Former Wizards’ point guard John Wall also received consideration.

While Ovechkin has no official governing experience… yet, he did once get a key to the city and made two official decrees.

“Today is a big day,” Ovi said in June 2008 per ESPN. “I have a key for the city. And I’m the president this day in the city, so everybody have fun — and no speed limit.”

Not only is Ovechkin ambitious, he can inspire the city with his words: We’re not going to be suck this year; I love to celebration, I love to goals; If I’m playing hockey, I want to win all the (trophies), and of course, Russian machine never breaks. He also isn’t above doing the tedious work that makes government churn and is willing to put in long hours to make crucial “late-night filings.”

The Russian machine also has powerful friends who could help him out in a pinch.

So I can definitely see the appeal.

DCist also reported that Gritty, Dave Grohl, Elmer Fudd, and DOESIT ‘REALLY’ MATTER received write-in votes as well.

Ah, democracy. It’s never been stronger.