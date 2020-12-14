Mask-wearing Braden Holtby takes selfie with fan outside of Vancouver Canucks team store

Former Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby was spotted in Vancouver on Monday. The Holtbeast visited the Canucks team store around noon Pacific Time. According to Vancouver sports fan Azadeh, Holtby was browsing the hat aisle for some new Canucks’ knit hats.

Outside the store, she asked to take a selfie with the team’s new goaltender.

“Bumped into a lovely Mr. Holtby at the Canucks store 🤠,” Azadeh wrote on Twitter. The photo has received nearly 1,000 likes since being posted a little over an hour ago.

In the photo, Holtby sports a burnt umber knit hat and an olive-colored mask. Despite it being 45 degrees in the city, Holtby’s button-down shirts are open down to his sternum. You can tell he’s mastered smiling with his eyes or smizing.

omg i love that he just said “let me wear as many shirts with buttons as possible” iconic — jess (@vranapuck) December 14, 2020

This is the second selfie of a masked, pandemic-era Holtby to receive a lot of attention online. In June, Holtby also took a pic with a Capitals fan in Adams Morgan that blew up Reddit. A fan also captured Holtby rollerblading along the Alexandria Waterfront that nearly melted our servers.

Holtby is days removed from controversy regarding his goalie mask for next season painted by Swede, David Gunnarsson. The bucket featured a thunderbird illustration that, while beautiful, was criticized for appropriating First Nations artwork. Holtby apologized on Saturday, saying he would not wear the mask next season and would work with an Indigenous artist for his next design.

Headline photo: @azadehkashani