Evgeny Kuznetsov returns from Russia for Capitals optional skates

Evgeny Kuznetsov is the latest Capitals star to return for the team’s optional workouts ahead of the start of the 2020-21 season.

The Capitals posted photos of Kuzy on the ice, cheesing for the camera and totally ignoring social distancing rules in front of the net.

Kuzy spent the last two months in his home country of Russia.

In Octber, he briefly terrified us that he re-signed with his hometown team Traktor Chelyabinsk.

Two weeks, he threw on his goalie gear to help open a new 24/7 outdoor hockey rink in Chelyabinsk.

The Kuznetsovs attended the baptism of Stan Galiev’s son as Nastya Kuznetsova is the god mother.

During the trip, Kuzy went to one of Galiev’s games with Ak Bars and Stan scored in the game. Kuzy was very excited.

Now back in the states, Kuzy will turn his attention to the 2020-21 season which the NHL and its players are hoping to start on January 13. Kuznetsov will play under his fourth different head coach in Washington, Peter Laviolette.