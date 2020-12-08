Happy Holidays from the Burakovskys

Alexandra Burakovsky posted two photos from what appears to be the Burakovskys’ holiday card this year.
And yes, it includes everybody’s favorite former Capital, Andre Burakovsky, getting, uh, very cuddly once again.
Burkie, wearing black-rimmed glasses and a ridiculous Christmas tree hat, poses with his girlfriend (yes, he has a girlfriend now), Johanna. Burakovsky’s dad (top row, cross-eyed with pope hat), Burakovsky’s nephew, Burakovsky’s brother-in-law Seb, and both of his sisters pose in the photo as well.
Andre had his best season as a pro last season with the Colorado Avalanche, setting career highs in, well, everything (20g, 25a, 45pts). He also continued his explosion in the postseason where he nearly scored as many goals (7) as the Capitals did as a team (8) during the first round of the playoffs.
