South Carolina Stingrays play first game since ECHL’s 2019-20 season canceled due to COVID-19

Hockey has officially returned to The Palmetto State.

The ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays faced off against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Saturday night. The Washington Capitals affiliate beat the Swamp Rabbits 6-3.

The exhibition marked the Stingrays only exhibition game before the start of the regular season.

FINAL SCORE: South Carolina 6, Greenville 3 SC Goals: Dan DeSalvo (2), Cameron Askew, Cole Ully (2), Mark Cooper We'll see you on Friday for the home opener at the @NChasColiseum!#RaysUpSC — SC Stingrays (@SCStingrays) December 6, 2020

The Stingrays’ Dan DeSalvo and Cole Ully scored twice while goaltender Alex Dubeau made 29 stops in the victory.

Warmups in Greenville! The puck drops at 7 pm!#RaysUpSC pic.twitter.com/nqLPALzyAF — SC Stingrays (@SCStingrays) December 5, 2020

While the NHL and AHL won’t start their seasons until 2021, the ECHL is set to drop the puck on December 11, 2020, under a split-season format. 13 teams will play 72 games while the other participating teams will conduct a 62-game season beginning on January 15, 2021.

Per the ECHL:

Under the split-season guidelines, the following 13 teams will begin a 72-game season on December 11th – Allen, Florida, Greenville, Indy, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Orlando, Rapid City, South Carolina, Tulsa, Utah, Wheeling and Wichita. Additionally, remaining ECHL teams will begin their Season on January 15, 2021, competing in a 62-game season upon jurisdictional approval. … The ECHL regular season will conclude on June 6, 2021. A schedule for games from December 11, 2020 – January 14, 2021 will be announced in the near future. Under this split-season scenario, League standings will be based on winning percentage during the regular season. The post-season format will be based on the eligible competing teams in the regular season and will be announced at a later date.

The Atlanta Gladiators as well as six teams in the North Division — Adirondack Thunder, Brampton Beast, Maine Mariners, Newfoundland Growlers, Reading Royals, and Worcester Railers — have opted out of the season.

The Stingrays will open the season Friday against the Jacksonville Icemen before hosting the Icemen the very next night at home.

The puck drops in 1️⃣ week to start the 2020-21 season!

Catch all the action live on @FloHockey pic.twitter.com/vNTZaSOKXk — ECHL (@ECHL) December 4, 2020

The ECHL canceled the remainder of its 2019-20 season on March 14 and did not crown a champion due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Additional note: Saturday also marked Matt Trust’s first game as the new voice of the Swamp Rabbits. Trust formerly contributed to Chocolate Hockey before working for the Bears in previous seasons as a PR assistant.