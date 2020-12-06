Boston TV station appears to unknowingly interview Jarome Iginla during snowstorm coverage

The first nor’easter of the season is dropping up to a foot of snow and bringing 50 MPH wind gusts to the New England area this weekend.

Boston 25 News took to the streets to interview drivers in Lexington, Massachusetts, about the conditions. One of those drivers was Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla.

Twitter user @In_The_Slot tweeted a photo of the TV station’s report. “Is it just me, or was this Jarome Iginla being interviewed at a rest area during storm coverage and Ch. 25 might not have realized it?”

Is it just me, or was this Jarome Iginla being interviewed at a rest area during storm coverage and Ch. 25 might not have realized it? @NicoleOliverio pic.twitter.com/F43BCYeqg2 — Jim Clark (@In_The_Slot) December 6, 2020

The tweet is currently going viral in hockey circles.

“I like the snow, I like the winter, but not necessarily this,” Iginla said to Boston 25 News’ Litsa Pappas. “May be a little too much.”

Iginla spent only one season in Boston during his playing career (2012-14), but, according to The Athletic, Iginla’s family loved the city so much that they decided to make it their permanent home after he retired. Currently, Jarome serves as a coach for the Boston Junior Eagles where his two sons and daughter play.

While Iginla’s appearance during the news report was random, this is not the first time it’s happened before – especially in the Washington area. NBC 4 Washington’s Heather McDonough tweeted a screengrab of Karl Alzner when the station unknowingly interviewed the Capitals defenseman after a fatal car accident.

That’s too funny. Same thing happened at my station several years ago, lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/ScoDX1Yqa0 — Heather McDonough (@HeatherMcD4) December 6, 2020

“It’s upsetting,” Alzner said to Shomari Stone. “Definitely speed bumps to tell people to slow down. You never know what could happen here.”

Former WUSA 9 reporter Ellison Barber, now with MSNBC, also lucked into an interview with Alex Ovechkin at a Tysons Corner gas station during a snow storm.

“We always say gas stations are the gold mine for man on the street interviews because people are essentially trapped,” Barber said to me in an interview about the interview. “So you can go up to them and be like, ‘Heeeeey! Will you talk to me to me on camera?’ A lot of people are having to stand there anyway so they’re like ‘sure,’ which is what we need to put them on TV.”

The amazing backstory of Alex Ovechkin's man-on-the-street, gas station intervew https://t.co/F0tJd8OrFo pic.twitter.com/SON2JxqGXG — RMNB (@russianmachine) February 9, 2016

