These highlights from Alex Ovechkin’s rookie season are mind-blowing

Alex Ovechkin is one of the greatest goal scorers in NHL history. He’s currently eighth all-time in goals with 706. He scores so regularly on a one-timer from the left circle that it’s been nicknamed Ovi’s Office.

But there was once a time when Ovechkin scored in more unique ways – such as his rookie season 15 years ago. Ovechkin tallied an astonishing 52 times, utilizing his speed and stick stickhandling ability to score goals off the rush.

It’s like he was a different player.

Video

This was all from just one season and it's amazing that it was Alex Ovechkin's first one in the league pic.twitter.com/FvQqlrRLwB — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) December 4, 2020

Crazy right?

Ovi’s a much more efficient player now, relying less on his wheels and more on his shot and being at the right place at the right time. He’s one of the most consistent scorers in NHL history, but he’s changed his game a lot to keep pace with his younger self.