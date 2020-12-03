Alex Ovechkin’s ‘The Goal’ voted The Greatest Goal Of The 21st Century

Alex Ovechkin can add another award to his burgeoning trophy case. On Wednesday, Ovechkin’s 2006 goal against Brian Boucher, where he scored upside down with one hand on his stick, was voted The Greatest Goal Of The 21st Century by hockey fans and Sportsnet followers. It proves that if you can stun Wayne Gretzky in real life, you really accomplished something special.

Ovechkin ran the table from the “Jaw Droppers” Division to clinch the title.

“You’ve done it,” a Sportsnet anchor said Wednesday to announce the winner. “After thousands of votes, you’ve chosen the greatest goal of the 21st century. It was Rick Nash vs. Alex Ovechkin in the final. You went all the way back to 2006 to choose this beauty.”

Ovechkin received 55.1 percent of the vote to top Rick Nash’s dipsy doo goal from 2008.

🔥🤩 THE FINAL SHOWDOWN IS HERE 🤩🔥 Rick Nash dances through the Coyotes defence, while Alex Ovechkin buries one from his back. Which goal will be deemed The Greatest NHL Goal of the 21st Century? Vote now.

➡️ https://t.co/09izkTVpmz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 1, 2020

Nash’s goal can be seen here.

Along his way to the title, Ovechkin defeated Pavel Datsyuk’s filthy flip during a shootout.

Ovi got 63.2 percent of the vote there.

These 2 goals got us like: 😮🤩 Alex Ovechkin's insane diving goal vs. Pavel Datsyuk's jaw-dropping switch-up. Which goal was better? Vote for The Greatest NHL Goal of the 21st Century. ➡️ https://t.co/09izkTVpmz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 28, 2020

Ovi defeated Connor McDavid’s 2020 “dangles and dazzles” goal against the Leafs.

He received 57.1 percent of the vote.

The SEMI-FINALS are here! 🔥🤩 McDavid dangles and dazzles, while Ovechkin makes the impossible, possible. Which goal was better? Vote for The Greatest NHL Goal of the 21st Century. ➡️ https://t.co/09izkTVpmz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 29, 2020

He also defeated Daniel Sedin’s hat trick goal from 2010 where the Swede shot the puck from between his legs.

Ovi got 68.8 percent of the vote there.

These two goals will make your jaw drop. 😱 Alex Ovechkin buries one from his back, while Daniel Sedin goes between-the-legs to complete the hat trick. Which one was better? 🤔 Vote for The Greatest Goal Of The 21st Century

➡️ https://t.co/09izkTVpmz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 23, 2020

In total, four different Ovechkin goals were nominated for the award. To put that in perspective, only 32 goals out of 140,000 scored since January 1, 2000, made the final cut, according to Sportsnet.

Congratulations, Ovi. We’ll see you in the fountains.