Alex Ovechkin’s ‘The Goal’ voted The Greatest Goal Of The 21st Century

By Ian Oland

December 3, 2020 1:29 am

Alex Ovechkin can add another award to his burgeoning trophy case. On Wednesday, Ovechkin’s 2006 goal against Brian Boucher, where he scored upside down with one hand on his stick, was voted The Greatest Goal Of The 21st Century by hockey fans and Sportsnet followers. It proves that if you can stun Wayne Gretzky in real life, you really accomplished something special.

Ovechkin ran the table from the “Jaw Droppers” Division to clinch the title.

“You’ve done it,” a Sportsnet anchor said Wednesday to announce the winner. “After thousands of votes, you’ve chosen the greatest goal of the 21st century. It was Rick Nash vs. Alex Ovechkin in the final. You went all the way back to 2006 to choose this beauty.”

Ovechkin received 55.1 percent of the vote to top Rick Nash’s dipsy doo goal from 2008.

Nash’s goal can be seen here.

Along his way to the title, Ovechkin defeated Pavel Datsyuk’s filthy flip during a shootout.

Ovi got 63.2 percent of the vote there.

Ovi defeated Connor McDavid’s 2020 “dangles and dazzles” goal against the Leafs.

He received 57.1 percent of the vote.

He also defeated Daniel Sedin’s hat trick goal from 2010 where the Swede shot the puck from between his legs.

Ovi got 68.8 percent of the vote there.

In total, four different Ovechkin goals were nominated for the award. To put that in perspective, only 32 goals out of 140,000 scored since January 1, 2000, made the final cut, according to Sportsnet.

Congratulations, Ovi. We’ll see you in the fountains.

