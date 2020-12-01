The Seattle Kraken tweeted a photo of TJ Oshie

Washington Capitals forward TJ Oshie spent most of his childhood growing up in Everett, Washington. The Osh Babe is a giant Seattle Seahawks fan and had strong feelings about the name the Seattle NHL franchise picked when it was announced in July. “I was hoping they would go with the Totems. Kraken’s different,” he said.

Oshie will be 34 in late December and is in the fourth year of an eight-year, $46 million deal. He is a consistent goal scorer — he’s scored 25 or more goals in four of his five seasons in DC — and has genuine star power. He’s a pro’s pro, does all of the little things right, and is the type of veteran any team would love to have on their roster.

With all of that said, there will be an expansion draft held in 2021 to build the Seattle Kraken’s inaugural roster. It’s unclear who general manager Brian MacLellan will protect on his group, but Oshie could be one of the forwards that gets exposed due to his age and the remaining money on his deal.

It’s unknown if the Seattle Kraken would draft the Washington native to their roster. What we do know is they picked his face on Tuesday to promote a blog post where his name was never mentioned.

Though the start date for the new @NHL season is still uncertain, many prospects (and one 22-season veteran) are keeping in game shape in Europe. Plus, US-born NHL players are on the rise, a Disabled Hockey Week livestream & Florida's historic GM move → https://t.co/KwDsU3Diy2 pic.twitter.com/VFuanwYbpc — Seattle Kraken (@NHLSeattle_) December 1, 2020

The Oshie photo was likely included due to the section about “US-born NHL players are on the rise.” I mean, but he does look good in those colors, right?

Caps fans were not amused.

What I learned about myself today: pic.twitter.com/69Q6PG1EFK — Scumbag Squad (@Never_fLynch) December 1, 2020