Junior hockey league, QMJHL, pauses its season until January 3 due to worsening pandemic

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is suspending its season due to the intensifying coronavirus pandemic. Capitals’ first-round pick Hendrix Lapierre plays in the league as a member of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

“The current situation with the pandemic in the regions in which we operate makes it extremely difficult to play games,” Commissioner Gilles Courteau said in a release. “With the holidays just around the corner, the provinces in the Maritimes have restricted access and travel, while red zone restrictions in Quebec do not permit us to play.”

The QMJHL is pausing all games through Jan. 3 because of the worsening situation with COVID-19 and accompanying restrictions in Quebec and the Maritime provinces. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 30, 2020

The QMJHL has mostly avoided having any major outbreaks during its season but recently had to postpone games due to positive cases and new restrictions in the area.

This follows Team Canada’s decision to shut down its selection camp for the World Junior Championship until December 6.

Meanwhile, other junior leagues haven’t even tried to play. The WHL’s current start date is January 8 while the OHL is hoping to begin its season on February 4.

