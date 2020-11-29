Michael Latta tells Jake Paul to fight a hockey player next after brutal knockout of Nate Robinson

YouTube star Jake Paul knocked out former NBA player and three-time Slam Dunk champion Nate Robinson on Saturday. The bout was part of a fight night at Staples Center that was headlined by Mike Tyson coming out of retirement to throw hands with Roy Jones, Jr.

While Tyson’s fight was fun for what it was (it ended in a draw), Paul’s second-round TKO of Robinson sent social media buzzing.

Video

The fight was Paul’s second of his career and the first for Robinson. Paul knocked out Robinson with an overhand right.

Once a Knick, always a Knick pic.twitter.com/sTjFIRpHxf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 29, 2020

After the fight, Paul called out Conor McGregor as his next opponent, but it appears several NHL enforcers want their shot at the social media influencer, including former Capital Michael Latta.

Jake Paul needs to fight a hockey player next — Michael Latta (@Latta17) November 29, 2020

Sharks forward Evander Kane also openly wondered if he should be Paul’s next opponent.

Jeeezzzz 😳 maybe I should take on @jakepaul next. — Evander Kane (@evanderkane_9) November 29, 2020

While Paul’s right was brutal, the most savage moment happened on social media where NBA superstar Seth Curry took Robinson to task for his poor performance.

Gonna shock the world bro. — Nate Robinson (@nate_robinson) November 28, 2020

After the knockout, Curry responded, “I see no lies.”

I see no lies — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2020

Screenshot courtesy of Triller/Twitter