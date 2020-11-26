Capitals players and personalities share what they’re thankful for

Washington Capitals players and their families celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday, and they were still thankful despite all the challenges of the past year.

Normally, November marks the second month of the NHL season, but this year it’s the offseason. The NHL is currently examining the safest way to conduct the 2020-21 season during the pandemic.

Several players and their wives wished their followers Happy Thanksgiving and also shared what they’re grateful for.

TJ Oshie

Lauren Oshie shared professional photos of the family taken at the beach. In the first photo, Lauren kisses Lyla, the couple’s oldest daughter; in the second, she cradles Leni; and in the third, she holds Campbell – their only son. The final photo is a family photo of everyone. “Feeling oh so thankful,” she wrote on the photos.

On Thanksgiving Eve, Lauren shared photos of the family on their new couch at their McLean home.

TJ also took to his Twitter to wish his followers Happy Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving!! 🦃 🦃 🦃 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) November 26, 2020

Tom Wilson

Tom Wilson posted a photo with his girlfriend Taylor Pischke and his dog Halle, who is becoming quite the chonker.”Thankful,” Wilson wrote on the photo.

He also shared a Happy Thanksgiving tweet as well.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! 🦃🍂 — Tom Wilson (@tom_wilso) November 26, 2020

Nick Jensen

Jenner Jensen shared photos of her family on Thanksgiving including Nick Jensen (sans a shirt), their son Lorenzo, and their pup Murphy.

Paige Dowd

Paige Dowd shared a photo of her son Louie crawling. This year marks Lou’s first Thanksgiving with the family.

John Carlson

Gina Carlson shared a photo of her hubby, John. “You’ve carried me through the last 10 months. I love you so much,” she wrote.

Brent Johnson

Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours. Enjoy your day and stay safe. #TurkeyDay2020 pic.twitter.com/sWm8LoxXsd — Brent Johnson (@JohnnyGoalie12) November 26, 2020

NBC Sports Washington analyst and former Capitals goaltender, Brent Johnson, shared a photo of his beautiful family.

Ovie The Bulldog

Wishing everyone a day of peace and thanks with your families! I am truly thankful that I’ve managed to share another year with you all & make new friends! ❤️❤️🐾🐾 — Ovie the Bulldog (@OvietheBulldog) November 26, 2020

Famous pup, Ovie The Bulldog, shared a nice wish with his followers.

Keelan Moxley

Andrew Moxley, the father if Keelan Moxley, was grateful for his daughter and “everyone who made hockey matter to her.” The list included Brett Connolly, Haley Skarupa, and the Capitals. Keelan’s hockey card is so awesome here I had to share it.

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody!