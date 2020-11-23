Former Capital a part of historic ‘double 69’ in KHL game

Former Capital Sergei Shumakov and Alexander Burmistrov completed a historic feat in the KHL that some fans are calling NICE².

The KHL forwards, who both wear number 69, skated beside each other and managed to be on the same screen at the same time during Ak Bars Kazan’s game against Avangard Omsk. @HeresYourReplay posted the important screenshot on Twitter.

The sport of hockey will never be the same.

Both players have obscure Capitals connections. Burmistrov, who was an Atlanta Thrashers draft pick, is one of Dmitry Orlov’s closest friends while Shuamkov, once a top-20 scorer in the KHL, is a Chelyabinsk native and friendly with Evgeny Kuznetsov. Kuzy was credited for helping the Capitals land Shumakov when he decided to test his skills in North America. Shumakov would end up only playing 10 games for the AHL’s Hershey Bears (3g, 1a) before being jettisoned.

While 69 is rarely worn in the NHL — Mel Angelstad is the only player in Capitals history to rock the number per Hockey Reference — the number is more prevalent in the KHL.

For instance, after being given the number 99 in the KHL by Dynamo Moscow during the 2012 NHL lockout, Backstrom, who wanted to respect Gretzky, protested and was given 69 instead.

According to a 2017 interview, Angelstad, who starred in the movie Goon, said that NHL commissioner Gary Bettman unofficially forbid players from wearing the number again.

Mel Angelstad, the first NHL player to wear #69, says "Bettman said no more [players] could wear the number" https://t.co/ea1ZW7w61g #nice — RMNB (@russianmachine) July 29, 2017

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin has never worn 69 but has in the past used a decoy Capitals equipment bag with the number 69 to keep memorabilia collectors off the scent of his game-used gear.

Screenshot courtesy of MatchTV/@HeresYourReplay