Pavel Bure assists on Alex Ovechkin goal during Night Hockey League game in Russia

Two of the greatest Russian hockey players of all-time connected for what, at least to me, felt like a historic hockey goal – even if it happened outside of the National Hockey League.

During a Night Hockey League game in Russia, 49-year-old Pavel Bure slipped a pass to Alex Ovechkin who scored near the crease.

Video

Bure, nicknamed The Russian Rocket, scored 437 goals in 702 career NHL games and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2012. Ovechkin is the greatest Russian goal-scorer in NHL history, sporting 706 goals in 1,152 games thus far.

According to its website, the Night Hockey League was created in 2011 and was an initiative of President Vladimir Putin and famous Russian hockey players. The league’s goal was to help develop and popularize amateur hockey en masse and promote a healthy lifestyle.

Ovechkin, who is an honorary member of the Moscow Ice Wolves, and Bure are just two of many famous Russian hockey legends to play in the league including Alexander Mogilny, Valeri Kamensky, Alexei Zhamnov, Slava Fetisov, Alexei Kasatonov, and Alexei Gusarov.

Screenshot courtesy of @gus_gr8