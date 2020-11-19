Alex Ovechkin, Tom Wilson, and Washington Nationals bobbleheads prices slashed during FOCO’s up-to-60% off sale

FOCO is offering a discount on all its in-stock bobbleheads ahead of what’s expected to be a dizzying and aggressive Black Friday week.

From today, November 19, through November 23, FOCO’s bobbleheads are up to 60 percent off. Washington Capitals bobbleheads on sale include the popular Alex Ovechkin The Goal bobblehead, which I’m told has less than 300 units remaining and is expected to sell out soon, and the Tom Wilson & Halle bobblehead which benefits Wolf Trap Animal Rescue. There are less than two dozen Wilson bobbleheads remaining.

Both bobbles would make great Christmas gifts.

There are also on sale bobbleheads for the Washington Nationals who recently won the 2019 World Series.

You can see all of FOCO’s on-sale bobbleheads here, which includes every major sport and WWE.

