Alex Ovechkin made his professional debut 19 years ago today

Nineteen years ago — on November 14, 2001 — sixteen-year-old Alex Ovechkin made his professional hockey debut, playing for Dynamo Moscow’s farm team.

Right from the start, he was good as heck.

From Dynamo Moscow:

В этот день, 19 лет назад, в составе московского «Динамо» дебютировал 16-летний @ovi8 — будущая звезда мирового хоккея! @Capitals pic.twitter.com/niwAs3F2U7 — HC Dynamo Moscow (@dynamo_ru) November 14, 2020

“On this day 19 years ago,” the tweet reads. “the 16-year-old made his debut for Dynamo Moscow, @ovi8, the future star of world hockey.”

Even then, Ovechkin was already a star. He dominated Russia’s third-tier league, recording 18 goals and 8 assists in 19 games. Later that same season Ovechkin would make his debut for Dynamo in the Superleague, then the top Russian league for hockey.

In 2004, the Washington Capitals drafted Ovechkin. In 2006, he won rookie of the year. Since then he won the goal-scoring title nine times, the MVP three times, and — in 2018 — the Stanley Cup. But it all started with a baby face in a full-cage mask and a logo-splotched jersey.

Think of how far he has come.

Headline photo: @dynamo_ru