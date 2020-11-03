Election Day animal pics because you deserve it

Election Day is here and emotions are running high.

Tonight (or maybe tomorrow or maybe in a few weeks), we’ll elect a new president or give this guy another four years. By now, you’ve likely seen the large wall built in front of the White House or the imagery of buildings boarded up across the country. It’s chilling. As my good friend Ben so perfectly tweeted last night, it feels like Christmas Eve… but the opposite.

That’s a whole lot to digest mentally and emotionally, on top of a global pandemic that has cooped us up inside and killed over 230k Americans. The fear and anxiety you’re feeling is real and felt by many across the country.

At times like these, I consider what great advice or quotes I can share that will give people hope and clarity in such an uncertain time. But then I remember, there is a clear RMNB formula for moments like this, and I don’t think I should abandon it today.

So here are a bunch of pics of Capitals players and RMNB writers with animals.

I hope this helped – even if it was only for a few minutes.

I mean this earnestly. Try to live in the present today and not consider or focus on any worst-case scenarios. Don’t be afraid to reach out to your friends if you need support.

Whatever happens tonight, we’ll get through it together. We always do.