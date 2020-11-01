Joe Beninati delivers epic call of viral Rutgers’ multiple-lateral touchdown – that ultimately didn’t count

Just because there’s no hockey doesn’t mean Joe Beninati is sitting on the sidelines.
On Saturday, the Capitals’ broadcaster put on his headphones for FOX and did the play-by-play of the Rutgers-Indiana game. Beninati ended up calling the craziest college football play of the entire weekend, which has to be seen to be believed.
What. Just. Happened. 😱 pic.twitter.com/4SjoykoCPT
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 31, 2020
Rutgers was trailing Indiana by 16 points with two minutes left in the game. It was desperation time.
So on 4th and 32, Rutgers wide receiver Shameen Jones caught a slant down the middle of the field and began lateraling the football backward.
By the third lateral, an offensive lineman ended up catching the ball.
“Hey, big fella!” Beninati calls. “Take this!”
Five laterals later, Bo Melton ended up with the football wide open on the sidelines. He followed his blockers and raced towards the endzone.
“WATCH OUT!” Beninati screams. “There are no whistles! There are no flags! This COUNTS! Bo Metlon on the business end of the most amazing play you may ever see!”
The play in total featured eight different laterals and took 33 seconds to complete.
Unfortunately, the touchdown didn’t count because referees determined upon video replay that there was a forward lateral – you can’t do that! – at the 35-yard line by Shameen Jones.
While the Piscataway Prayer ultimately went unanswered, Beninati’s call still counts. It was a gift from the sportscasting gods and the type of thing we need to whet our appetite until hockey returns (hopefully) in the winter.
