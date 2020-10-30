Alex Ovechkin is the most thicc player in the NHL

Connor McMichael did an interview with TSN earlier this week. In it, McMichael talked about his development and his first impressions of meeting Alex Ovechkin in training camp.

“[Ovi] is a lot bigger in person,” McMichael said. “He’s big on TV, but then you see him in person and he’s just a beast. The way he uses his body and everything, he’s just an all-around great player. I was kind of shocked about how thick and how big he was.”

The thick comment seemed ridiculous at the time, yet after doing some very professional research, we’ve learned McMichael’s observation is Completely Correct.

Alex Ovechkin is a thicc boy.

The brain child of this research was Twitter user @scwhorevat who scientifically determined each NHL captain’s thickness by dividing a player’s height (in inches) by weight. The result is a player’s poundage per inch or their thiccness. Alex Ovechkin is the most thicc captain in the NHL.

Graph via @scwhorevat

But I wanted to know more. So working with RMNB Patron Will K. (support RMNB on Patreon here), we pulled the official heights and weights of all NHL players from Natural Stat Trick. We first determined if Alex Ovechkin is the thiccest player on the Washington Capitals.

He is.

Ovechkin (3.15) thoroughly defeats fellow Capitals chonkers Brenden Dillon (2.96), Dmitry Orlov (2.93), Tom Wilson (2.89), and John Carlson (2.89).

But how does Ovi stack up against the rest of the NHL? The stats say Ovechkin is second thiccest trailing only Jamie Oleksiak.

Ovi has the same amount of body mass as big rig Pat Maroon and a tad more thiccness than Brian Boyle, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Jack Johnson.

But these are the official heights and weights. Will and I remembered back to an interview Ovechkin did last year where he discussed his weight before the 2019-20 season. Ovechkin looked to be in incredible shape so reporters at NHL Media Day asked him about his training.

“Less weights, more quick,” Ovechkin said. They asked if he was lighter. “Same. 260.”

So if Alex Ovechkin is the 260 pounds he claims to be, here’s where he ranks.

Alex Ovechkin is the thiccest player in the NHL… by a wide margin. 😎

Thanks again to @scwhorevat for the idea and Will K. for Nestle Crunch’ing the numbers with me.