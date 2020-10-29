Dmitry Orlov hits the pool to begin training for next season

Dmitry Orlov has officially begun his training for next season… and it’s starting in melted ice!

Orlov’s trainer, Sergey Gvozdev, filmed his client swimming in a pool while pulling a weighted bag behind him.

“Started preparations for the new #nhl season with @ orlov_09 💪,” Gvozdev wrote.

Video

That looks challenging, to say the least. And having a worst-case scenario of drowning appears to be a good motivator!

Gvozdev is Orlov’s longtime trainer and has a clientele that includes Evgeni Malkin and Ivan Barbashev.

Orlov invited Gvozdev to his Stanley Cup Day held in his hometown of Novokuznetsk.

Here are several other posts of Orlov working out under Gvozdev’s direction in the past.

Screenshot courtesy of @gvozdevsv