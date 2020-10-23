Alex Ovechkin’s already back on the ice ahead of next season

The start of the 2020-21 season may be more than two-plus months away at least, but Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is already back on the ice.

After being the Capitals’ best and most prepared player in the bubble, Ovechkin is looking to build on a regular season where he won his ninth Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy and was on pace to score 57 goals before the coronavirus pandemic cut short the season. The Great 8 also recorded votes for the Hart Trophy as league MVP for a staggering 14th time.

Friday, Ovechkin posted a video of himself wiggling his yellow-laced skates as he excitedly waited to go out on the ice.

Even at 35, he’s still got a childlike enthusiasm for the game.

Two weeks ago, Ovechkin started training at Laura Ice Arena in Moscow.

The skating facility recently opened and has been rented out by some of the biggest names in hockey including Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, and Ilya Kovalchuk.

Roy Jones also hosts a boxing academy in the arena.

And, holy moly, it’s a Steven Segal sighting!

Ovechkin is in the final year of his landmark 13-year contract with the Capitals. Whenever training camp starts, it appears he’ll be ready.

