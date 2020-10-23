Alex Ovechkin’s already back on the ice ahead of next season

The start of the 2020-21 season may be more than two-plus months away at least, but Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is already back on the ice.
After being the Capitals’ best and most prepared player in the bubble, Ovechkin is looking to build on a regular season where he won his ninth Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy and was on pace to score 57 goals before the coronavirus pandemic cut short the season. The Great 8 also recorded votes for the Hart Trophy as league MVP for a staggering 14th time.
Friday, Ovechkin posted a video of himself wiggling his yellow-laced skates as he excitedly waited to go out on the ice.
View this post on Instagram
Ovi’s excited to get back out on the ice (🎥 @aleksandrovechkinofficial )
A post shared by RMNB (@rmnb_blog) on
Even at 35, he’s still got a childlike enthusiasm for the game.
Two weeks ago, Ovechkin started training at Laura Ice Arena in Moscow.
The skating facility recently opened and has been rented out by some of the biggest names in hockey including Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin, and Ilya Kovalchuk.
View this post on Instagram
Неподражаемый @aleksandrovechkinofficial в гостях в СК «Молодежка»🔥🔥🔥 Долгожданная встреча с российским хоккеистом , капитаном клуба НХЛ «Вашингтон Кэпиталз». Обладатель Кубка Стэнли 2018 года. Трёхкратный чемпион мира (2008, 2012, 2014).👏🏼🏒🔝 #ЛучшееДляЛучших #хоккей#овечкин#нхл#кхл#мхл#москва#молодежка#спорт#чемпион
A post shared by 𝓛𝓪𝓾𝓻𝓪 𝓘𝓬𝓮 𝓐𝓻𝓮𝓷𝓪 (@laura.ice.arena) on
View this post on Instagram
⚡️⚡️⚡️ В СК Молодежка на ледовой арене «Лаура» в гостях @e.malkin71geno – российский хоккеист. Трёхкратный обладатель Кубка Стэнли 🏆 Двукратный чемпион мира, участник трёх Олимпийских игр. Заслуженный мастер спорта России.🏒🔝👏🏼 #лучшееДляЛучших #хоккей#москва#сборная#малкин#кубокстэнли#хокеист#спорт#скмолодежка
A post shared by 𝓛𝓪𝓾𝓻𝓪 𝓘𝓬𝓮 𝓐𝓻𝓮𝓷𝓪 (@laura.ice.arena) on
View this post on Instagram
В спортивном комплексе «Молодежка» на ледовой арене «Лаура» – олимпийские чемпионы, члены Сборной России по хоккею 🔝🏒 @kirillkaprizov @ilyakovalchukofficial 💫 Мастер-класс для @redmachine.junior 👍 #лучшееДляЛучших #хоккей#олимпийскиечемпионы#капризов#ковальчук#россия
A post shared by 𝓛𝓪𝓾𝓻𝓪 𝓘𝓬𝓮 𝓐𝓻𝓮𝓷𝓪 (@laura.ice.arena) on
Roy Jones also hosts a boxing academy in the arena.
And, holy moly, it’s a Steven Segal sighting!
Ovechkin is in the final year of his landmark 13-year contract with the Capitals. Whenever training camp starts, it appears he’ll be ready.
View this post on Instagram
We’ll never get tired of watching @aleksandrovechkinofficial lacing up his skates (📸: @nastyashubskaya
A post shared by RMNB (@rmnb_blog) on
Screenshot courtesy of @nastyashubskaya
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On